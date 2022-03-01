ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Welcome to a party where everyone in the room shares the same name.

That’s the premise behind the world-premiere comedy “Tracy Jones” at the JCC CenterStage in Brighton. Performances are set for March 5-20.

Playwright Stephen Kaplan discussed the inspiration behind the story Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a comedy about a woman named Tracy Jones who rents out the back party room of the Jones Street Bar and Grill (the Place for Wings and Things) and she’s throwing a party to which she has invited every woman in the world named Tracy Jones,” Kaplan explained. “I think that all of us have this curiosity – at least I know I do – about people who share my name and trying to find a connection in whatever way we can. The play really comes out of a place of desperation that some people have to find a connection, especially in times like these.”

Erin-Kate Howard plays Tracy Jones in the comedy. “I love working on new works,” she said. “The play has three wonderful female roles and it is a comedy but it takes on some deeper questions I think that we all share about the universal truth of what it means to belong and connect with other people.”

Isolation is a theme that is especially poignant during the pandemic. “We’ve all been through the last several years of being very much isolated,” Howard said. “I think that the way that it’s dealt with in the play is through comedy which is always a nice avenue into more serious conversations. So I think people will recognize themselves, not just in Tracy Jones, but in all of the characters in the play.”

Kaplan is enjoying the process of seeing his ideas come to life on the stage. “It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s part of a rolling world-premiere which is really exciting. Rochester is the first home for it. It’s going to have two further productions that are already guaranteed. As a writer, this is something that has existed in my mind, and to see that on the stage with a fantastic set and fantastic actors, costumes, and everything – it’s why I write plays.”

So how does it play out for Tracy Jones? Get your tickets now by calling (585) 461-2000 or going online to JCCCenterStage.org.

And in the spirit of the story – anyone whose name is Tracy Jones through birth or marriage – can see the show for free!