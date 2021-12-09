“Disney On Ice” skates back into Rochester this month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate” with performances at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester from December 16-19.

Olivia Oltmanns, a professional skater in the production, discussed what families can expect Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s a fantastic show,” Oltmanns said. “You have over 50 characters in the show in 14 classic to modern stories so there’s really something for the whole family.”

Oltmanns will perform at Elsa from “Frozen” and she’s ready to Let It Go!

“We do have the song ‘Let It Go’ in the show and I do portray the role of Elsa,” Oltmanns said. “It’s, honestly, spectacular. I love the role and I’m so, so, so grateful to be able to go out there are really inspire the audience. My favorite part is just seeing all of the children in their little dresses. It’s a really, really, really amazing experience for me and I always am really excited to put on the best show I possibly can for families out there. It’s really, really great.”

Oltmanns is grateful just to be skating after overcoming a serious back injury.

“I suffered from a back injury and it was really tough because I did get a diagnosis that — they told me that I was able to continue skating and performing but I kind of just had to work through the pain of it. It was nice to know, of course, that I was okay and that it was healthy for me to continue. It’s a common injury that gymnasts and figure skaters get. Basically, your back is broken but you’re able to push through the pain so that was really, really tough but it did make me stronger in the end so I’m kind of grateful for the experience. That’s something that a lot of athletes do deal with but you have to push through lots and lots of aches and pains and injuries but it does make it worth it when you’re able to come out the other side, that’s for sure.”

Check out Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and the rest of the Disney characters by getting your tickets now at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.