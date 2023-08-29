Disney on Ice Into the Magic/Field Entertainment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family tradition is back in Rochester this December.

Several performances of Disney on Ice ‘Into the Magic’ will be entertaining kids of all ages at Blue Cross Arena.

Characters from Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Coco, Tangled and of course, Frozen, will make appearances, with all the fun hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Disney on Ice Showtimes in Rochester

Thursday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at around $25 and are on sale Tuesday (8/29/23) for Disney on Ice Preferred Customers. They go on sale to the general public on September 5.