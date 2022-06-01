CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail — along with Finger Lakes Visitors Connection — is launching a digital wine tasting passport. You can find it here. The digital passport is available now to anyone over the age of 21. It features several local businesses and six-member wineries of the Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail.

It provides free wine tastings, exclusive discounts, and recommendations to visitors as they explore the Finger Lakes. The passport’s goal is to help visitors experience one of the nation’s top wine regions, while also raising awareness of the experiences, food, and agriculture of the Finger Lakes.

“It’s an easy and fun way to taste award-winning wines, while getting access to exclusive discounts,” said Angela MacAllister, the Trail’s Chair.

“We’re hoping the new passport will streamline the process, making it easier for both customers and staff to deliver a top-notch experience,” said Conor Gallagher, owner of Song Hill Winery.

The participating wineries are: