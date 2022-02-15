ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The summer is known as the time for jazz in Rochester, but recently, spring is looking like an excellent primer for festival season. Diana Krall is playing at the Auditorium Theater in a concert presented by Metropolitan Entertainment and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League March 30. The show starts at 7:30p.m., and tickets are available for sale now, and start at $49.

Diana Krall

She is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums

chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have earned

nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your

Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard’s Jazz chart, won two Grammy

Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has

garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single

musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York

Times recently noted, she possesses “a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic

sophistication.”

For jazz lovers in Rochester, the Rochester International Jazz Festival is kicking things off early, with a March 15 concert with RIJF regular, Catherine Russell.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found here, and will also be available at the door. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The show will take place at the Theater at Innovation Square, it prior to its recent upgrade, had mostly lay dormant besides its use due during the regularly scheduled RIJF. Tickets start at $30, minus fees.

Russell is known as one of the leading modern interpreters of early jazz, from the 1920s into the 1940s, and is a fan favorite at the RIJF, filling Harro East and Kilbourn Hall over the years.

More on Catherine Russell

Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist/composer/bandleader, and Louis Armstrong’s long-time musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver.

A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Ms. Russell has toured the world, performing and recording with David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, The Holmes Brothers, Wynton Marsalis, and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums. Since the 2006 release of her debut album, Cat, on Harmonia Mundi’s World Village label, six acclaimed and chart-topping albums have followed, including Strictly Romancin’, awarded Prix du Jazz Vocal 2012 (Vocal Album of The Year) by the Jazz Academy in France, and Bring It Back in 2014. Catherine Russell was a featured artist on a Grammy Award-winning soundtrack album for the HBO-TV series, Boardwalk Empire.

Her 6th album, Harlem On My Mind, was released in September 2016 and received a Grammy® Nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Catherine has appeared on PBS-TV and on Fresh Air with Terry Gross on NPR. Will Friedwald writing in The Wall Street Journal, calls Catherine Russell “one of the outstanding singers of our time.” Catherine’s 7th album as a leader, Alone Together, was released in March 2019 on Dot Time Records, and held the #1 position on the JazzWeek 2019 Year-End Chart for national radio play, while receiving her 2nd Grammy® Nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album.