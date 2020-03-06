David Bellavia named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and county leaders announced this year’s honorees for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia was named as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Bellavia was awarded for his heroism during the Iraq War and long considered a career in politics. Bellavia, a native of Western New York, is the only living Iraq war veteran to receive the country’s highest military honor.

This years honorary marshal will be”Harmonica” Pete DuPre’. Below is the list of the rest of the honorees:

Grand Marshal – Staff Sergeant David Bellavia

Community Organization of the Year – Compeer

Citizen of the Year – Marianne Tucker

Community Leader of the Year – The Ancient Order of Hibernians

Business Leader of the Year – Mike McKeon of Silk O’Loughlin’s

Sportsperson of the Year – Don Stevens

Honorary Marshal – “Harmonica” Pete DuPre’

In Memoriam Honorees – Jo Carroll, Joe Dady, Helen Doherty, Bill Kehoe, Eamon McCormack

Ambassador to Waterford – Patrick Michael Murphy

The parade will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and will start at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street and will end on Main and Fitzhugh Street.

News 8 is also a sponsor of the annual Tops St. Patrick’s Parade.