December 4th weekend Rochester local holiday shopping guide; led by three women business owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Need to do your holiday shopping? Want to get your vintage, local, or artisan fix? Look no further than this December 4th and 5th holiday shopping guide.

Here are three selections, each spearheaded by women-owned businesses.

Sometimes the best things in life are the ones that have stood the test of time, from your grandmother’s pot that’s made thousands of spaghetti sauces, to a beloved family fake Christmas tree, and yes, clothes.

That’s certainly the thought from the owner of The Op Shop in Rochester, Jo Carroll. Her shop hosts dozens of vendors — all local — that collect and style vintage clothing and shoes and purses, or hand-make clothes and jewelry, or sell other ephemera.

So now that shipping delays, shortages, and a desire to support local have changed how people want to shop for the holidays, Carroll has channeled all of those into the “Secondhand Wonderland.”

The event is Saturday, December 4th at the Golisano Traning Center at Nazareth College. It’s free to attend — masks required — and runs from 10am-4pm.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Brainery, now a stone’s throw from being a decade in business, is known as a centerpiece location for all things local business, artisans vendors, and classes.

Founder and owner Danielle Raymo puts her marketing experience to good use, by supporting local businesses.

“When you’re supporting local artists, you’re keeping your money in the community,” Raymo said. “Whether it’s their full time gig, or their part time gig, you’re supporting their love of what they do.”

This upcoming Brainery Bazaar is December 4th, from 10am-4pm, at their location behind Three Heads Brewing in Rochester. Thankfully for Brainery lovers, there will also be two more following this Saturday’s, at the same time.

Roc Made Goods is a collective that not only keeps an shopping guide for all things local and artisanal, but throws regular events. At least, pre-pandemic.

“This is our big back at it event,” said Roc Made Good’s fearless leader, Grace Bellanca.

The event will be hosted this Sunday, December 5th, at the Arbor at the Port (of Rochester) from 12pm-4pm. The gorgeous and open venue is best know for weddings, but Bellanca decided to marry the space with local vendors.

“We’ll have 38 artists who will be there on Sunday… Everything from ceramics, to bath and body products, original art,” Bellanca said. “Basically if you can put it your home, we’ll be offering it on Sunday. “

The event will also feature craft cocktails (and mocktails), along with a raffle to benefit the Open Door Mission. Bellanca says the event is family-friendly, admittance is free, and masking is required everywhere besides the cocktail area.