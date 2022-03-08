ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong Museum and RIT’s Institute for the Deaf are announcing a special collaboration. The two will be hosting what they call a “Deaf Day of Play.”

Students at the Institute of the Deaf will be providing interpretation services at the museum, alongside free ASL tours of the Butterly Garden. The event is scheduled for Sunday March 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Strong Museum for the first Deaf Day of Play,” said Dr. Gerry Buckley, NTID president and RIT vice-president and dean in a statement. “Rochester and the surrounding area continue to show great support to our students and the Deaf community, and the Deaf Day of Play is another example of what an open and inclusive region we live in. We hope this event will become a yearly tradition as we celebrate Deaf Awareness Month.”

“Play is universal, and The Strong strives to always make the museum accessible to people of all abilities,” said Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong in a statement. “The Deaf Day of Play gives us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Deaf Awareness Month and provide students from the renowned National Technical Institute for the Deaf a real-world opportunity to practice their skills. Education is at the heart of everything that we do.”