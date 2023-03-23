ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester star is taking the stage at the New York State Fair: Danielle Ponder. She is performing a free show at the Chevy Court Stage at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 30.

The fair kicks off Wednesday, August 23, and runs through Labor Day. Admission is $6 for adults, and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.

Ponder is a Rochester native, and rose to fame locally working as both a public defender. Soon after she started pursuing music full-time, her rise to fame was nothing short of meteoric.

She — and her keyboardist, music director, and Rochester native Avis Reese — is fresh off an album release, “Some of Us are Brave.”

More on Ponder provided by the State Fair:

Danielle’s music and lyrics mirror her values and work in social activism. She was inspired to pursue law after her brother received a 20-year sentence as a result of a “three strikes” law. Danielle has been an influential leader in the Black Lives Matter movement in Rochester and continues to advocate for criminal justice reform. Her album’s title track, “Some of Us Are Brave,” was inspired by a book she read in law school, “All the Women are White, All the Blacks are Men: But Some of Us Are Brave” by Barbara Smith.

“When I heard Danielle Ponder’s soulful, powerful voice on the radio, I was blown away. Then, when I learned she was from Rochester and became familiar with her story and how she’s made a career out of helping people, I was even more inspired,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Danielle’s message is unifying, uplifting and empowering. Her performance will be a strong start to a day of celebrating women, and we hope concertgoers feel just as inspired as we do.”

Schedule so far:

Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings

Experience Stage at Chevy Park: