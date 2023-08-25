ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two big-name nationally touring Rochester-based acts will be performing in the Flower City this fall.

Ponder is performing on October 6 and 7, and Joywave is performing on November 16 and 17, each with two different openers:

11/16: Cammy Enaharo & Bugcatcher

11/17: Clibbus & Cheap Kids

Soul singer and songwriter Danielle Ponder, and indie rock powerhouse Joywave will each be performing two nights at a new venue: Essex Rochester.

The venue will be 1048 University Avenue. It’s a building between the two parts of the University Business Park. The group that is managing the venue — SCN Hospitality — is giving the building an overhaul, and a fresh coat of paint.

They also have shows scheduled on November 9 with Lucero, and November 18 with the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

Tickets are going fast, but you can find them here.