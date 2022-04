ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Kodak Center announced a new show to its fall lineup Monday, with comedian and TV host Daniel Tosh.

The show is on September 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tosh is best known as the host of the Comedy Central show Tosh.O, but he will be performing a night of his standup material.

Tickets will be available here starting Friday, April 29, and start at $42.