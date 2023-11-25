ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cousins Chloe Mace and Claire Chervenak spend most of their hang outs baking cookies and cakes.

This Saturday, the duo — operating as “C ‘n’ C” — sold some of their sweets for a special cause, to raise money to donate the Veterans Outreach Center.

Mace said they hope while they raise money for the organization, they can have an added bonus of expanding their business, which they started in 2021.

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” Chervenak said. “We love baking. We don’t use the money for ourselves. We use it for our business, and this time, the VOC.”

Mace said Home Depot played a role in today’s cause, by donating a table for the girls to sell their baked goods.

“We can make amazing memories,” Mace said.

Jeff Scalkowski says seeing his granddaughters organize something like this, makes him proud.

“They know what the Veterans Outreach Center has done for me,” Scalkowski said. “When I first came to Rochester from Utica, I had lost my job. A fellow veteran turned me on to the VOC. I walked in the door, and they were so receptive.”