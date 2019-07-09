Corn Hill Arts Festival: Find out what’s new this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Corn Hill Arts Festival in Rochester is set for this Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14.

CHAF Chairperson Bill Kelly discussed some of the exciting things planned for the festival Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This year’s theme is ‘Come for the Art, Stay for it All!'” said Kelly. “Of course our focus has always been about the art and the artists. We’ve got over 360 artists with us this year. But there’s a lot of other activity. We’ve got 28 entertainment acts on four different stages. We’ve got a lot of food, and a beer and wine garden. And we’re really happy to have ESL Federal Credit Union back as our presenting sponsor. And they’re going to have a hospitality tent as well, near the gazebo.”

Kelly said a new Community area will be featured this year as well. “The Community area is is right by the Fairy Houses. There’s going to be some games for the family, some LEGO printing, and just some interesting new things we’ve got. And it’ll be right there by the the Main Stage and the Fairy Houses, which are back again.”

The Corn Hill Arts Festival reflects the historic neighborhood and a love for the arts in our community. “Rochester has an arts interest and our neighborhood is passionate about it,” affirmed Kelly. “We have approximately 200 volunteers come together to work on the festival – especially, of course, the weekend. But it’s a year round effort and this year we’re going to have the folks all around supporting the artists as street managers, the entertainment folks. So, it’s a large effort that comes together and everyone’s excited to be part of it.”

Kelly said keep an eye out for the Rochester Urban Sketchers at the festival. “We’re going to have sort of, roaming sketchers walking around with their sketchbooks and just sketching whatever they see and whatever impressions they’ve got from the festival and the people attending.”

He added, “You can make two days out of it there’s so much to see, and especially with so much entertainment on both days. So, they enjoy the food, they enjoy the wine and the beer. And I think it’s an event that everyone can enjoy something in.”

For everything you need to know about this year’s festival, visit our guide.