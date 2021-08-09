Cool Sweep in effect: Here’s where you can cool off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency is in effect for Monday.
A Heat Advisory go into effect for Monroe County starting Monday from noon until 7 P.M. for heat index values expected to meet or exceed 95 degrees.
The following sites are open Monday, August 9:
Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:
- Durand Eastman Beach: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Adams St. R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St.: noon to 8 p.m.
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool 485 N. Clinton Avenue: noon to 7:30 p.m.
Spray Parks (Noon to 6 p.m.)
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
Spray Features (Noon to 6 p.m.)
- Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park (playground area), 353 Court St.
- Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)
Hydrant (noon to 4 p.m.)
- Baden Park gateway, Vienna Street
Heat Emergency
When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, the following will be opened as emergency cooling centers:
- Arnett Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 310 Arnett Blvd.
- Lincoln Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.), 851 Joseph Ave.
- Maplewood Branch Library, (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 1111 Dewey Ave.
- Winton Road Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 611 Winton Rd. N.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St. (Mon. – Sat., 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), starting July 6
The 2021 Cool Sweep season runs through August 28. Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays.
A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency will be initiated. During a Heat Emergency, the Cool Sweep program extends to the Gantt R-Center and certain branch libraries.
Residents taking advantage of these sites are asked to abide by capacity limits and posted COVID-19 restrictions.
A full list of Cool Sweep/Heat Emergency sites and more information can be found here. For Cool Sweep and Cool Sweep Heat Emergency questions, call the Genesee Valley Park Pool at (585) 428-7564.