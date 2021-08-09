Cool Sweep in effect: Here’s where you can cool off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency is in effect for Monday.

A Heat Advisory go into effect for Monroe County starting Monday from noon until 7 P.M. for heat index values expected to meet or exceed 95 degrees.

The following sites are open Monday, August 9:

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

Durand Eastman Beach: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adams St. R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St.: noon to 8 p.m.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool 485 N. Clinton Avenue: noon to 7:30 p.m.

Spray Parks (Noon to 6 p.m.)

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Campbell Street R-Center 524 Campbell St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features (Noon to 6 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Martin Luther King Jr. Park (playground area), 353 Court St.

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Hydrant (noon to 4 p.m.)

Baden Park gateway, Vienna Street

Heat Emergency

When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, the following will be opened as emergency cooling centers:

Arnett Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 310 Arnett Blvd.

Lincoln Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.), 851 Joseph Ave.

Maplewood Branch Library, (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 1111 Dewey Ave.

Winton Road Branch Library (Mon. – Fri., closes at 9 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), 611 Winton Rd. N.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St. (Mon. – Sat., 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), starting July 6

The 2021 Cool Sweep season runs through August 28. Cool Sweeps do not take place on Sundays.

A Cool Sweep operation is triggered when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees. When temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees and above, a Cool Sweep Heat Emergency will be initiated. During a Heat Emergency, the Cool Sweep program extends to the Gantt R-Center and certain branch libraries.

Residents taking advantage of these sites are asked to abide by capacity limits and posted COVID-19 restrictions.

A full list of Cool Sweep/Heat Emergency sites and more information can be found here. For Cool Sweep and Cool Sweep Heat Emergency questions, call the Genesee Valley Park Pool at (585) 428-7564.