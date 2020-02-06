Conkey Cruisers brings tennis to RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Conkey Cruisers, a neighborhood bicycling program, has partnered with the United States Tennis Association and local tennis academies to bring free tennis equipment to Rochester City Schools.

Theresa Bowick, the program’s founder, is encouraging students to pick up a racket and try something new. She, along with two tennis instructors are holding tennis workshops in honor of Arthur Ashe who died on this day in 1993.

Ashe was the first black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team.

Flo Anthony, a local radio personality of WDKX said Ashe would be proud of Bowisk for bringing the sport to city schools.

“He would have been so proud today of Ms. Bowick, the Conkey Cruisers and the Rochester City School District because his whole mission is life was to teach African American children to play tennis,” she said. “He consistently did that — he mentored them and he consistently participated and ran clinics for them throughout his entire life.”

Ashe is also the only black man to ever win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian open.