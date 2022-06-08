ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Concerts by the Shore returns Wednesday, marking the 36th season of the summer concert series in Rochester.

The series takes place every Wednesday at Ontario Beach Park from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from June 8 through August 31.

The kick-off edition of the event Wednesday will feature live music by Nik and the Nice Guys.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to experience local restaurants in the Charlotte area or enjoy concessions provided on-site. Parking is available in the beach parking lots and the park is accessible via RTS.

Wegmans is the presenting sponsor for this concert series.

The rest of this year’s Concerts by the Shore are as follows: