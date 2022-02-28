ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations Theatre Center and Judith Ranaletta will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” with performances March 3-6 at the Century Club of Rochester.

Ranaletta discussed the innovative theatre production Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I can describe this as an innovative space, an innovative approach to theatre, and an innovative musical,” said Ranaletta. “Some years ago my husband and I were in Venice, Italy and we saw an opera in a palace. As audience members we traveled room-to-room, we were given champagne, we were active party guests, it was ‘La Traviata.’ I turned to John and I said I want to bring that to Rochester. So fast forward about three years ago OFC joined forces with me to co-produce and we did our first musical at the Century Club mansion.”

Ranaletta said Sondheim’s “Company” is a natural fit for the innovative show. “The actors, the audience, and the musicians move room-to-room throughout the mansion. This works wonderfully, particularly, with Stephen Sondheim – this musical giant who we unfortunately just lost. It works perfectly with his concept musical ‘Company.’ The whole idea of a concept musical is to concentrate on theme and not so much on narrative plot. Sondheim was a master of this form of musical. This musical centers around Bobby who is about to turn 35-years-old. He’s a confirmed bachelor – a very, very eligible bachelor and all of his friends happen to be married. They are trying constantly to convince him that he needs to join their ranks. So it’s viewing love and marriage through many different lenses – falling in love, staying in love, having the ability to make that connection with another human being.”

For those who come into the Century Club of Rochester, this will be a different kind of theatre experience. “Just prior to 7:30 or 2:00 p.m. – depending upon the show – my husband, John Ninfo, will gather everyone to the front foyer where the first scene will take place on the staircase which extends three stories up and then he will guide you through the house as we travel from room to room – from Bobby’s apartment to the various apartments of his friends,” Ranaletta explained.

To find out how it plays out – get your tickets now. Call (585) 667-0954 or go online at OFCCreations.com.