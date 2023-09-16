ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend, comic books and pop culture phenomenons are coming to life at Total Sports Experience.

Flower City Comic Con is in its seventh year, and at Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road, there was something for everybody!

Saturday’s focus: a Cosplay Contest. Attendee Leona Taylor is helping to sell comics at this year’s convention dressed as Storm from “X-Men.”

Leona Taylor dresses as Storm from “X-Men” at the 2023 Flower City Comic Con (Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

Taylor says while it is her first year at the convention, hearing stories from attendees has been interesting.

Jacob, of the popular YouTube channel “William Jakespeare Props,” appeared as General Obi Wan Kenobi. While this is his first time at the Flower City Comic Con, he says he has gone to more than two dozen conventions nationwide.

“I’ve just been here a few minutes and I can’t walk 10 feet without people wanting a photo, so that’s fun,” Jacob said. “It’s also great to see everyone cosplays and lightsabers.”

Jacob of “William Jakespeare Props” dresses as General Obi Wan Kenobi at 2023 Flower City Comic Con Fest (Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

While a Star Wars fanatic at heart, there is one part of the convention that has caught Jacob’s eye.

“Honestly, the cars.” Jacob said. “They’ve got the ‘Back to the Future’ car, they’ve got the ‘Scooby Doo’ van. I get a kick out of that stuff.”

Leona and Jacob both share the same message:

“Come out to Comic Con!,” they said.

And for those interested in dressing as themselves, there will still be sights to see. The “Tribute Chariot” used in “The Hunger Games” series is on display.

Michelle Selden owns the prop, and says this is the first time she has been able to bring it to the public, and shared a little of its background.

“This is not a replica,” Selden said. “This was used in ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’ What they did is they added flowers to the chariot to make it look slightly different for the second movie.”

The Flower City Comic Con continues at Total Sports Experience Sunday. For ticket and parking information, click here.