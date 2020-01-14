Comedian Jim Gaffigan talks about 1st garbage plate with Conan O’Brien

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan was in Rochester Saturday for a performance at the Blue Cross Arena, but before he even arrived in town, he made local headlines about where he should try his first plate.

Rochester NY. Where do I get the best Garbage plate? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2020

For his first experience with Rochester’s staple cuisine, the comedian chose the original at Nick Tahou’s Hots.

Gaffigan went on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and spoke about his experience with the meal.

“Obviously there’s no health department in Rochester, but it was delicious,” Gaffigan said.

“How did you feel afterwards?” Conan asked

“I still haven’t recovered actually,” Gaffigan said.

The comedian then went on to make a connection to Rochester, Minnesota.

“Rochester, Minnesota is known for the Mayo Clinic, and Rochester, New York was like ‘we’re going to create a dish of food that causes cancer’. Sister cities,” he said.

All joking aside, Gaffigan ultimately endorsed the plate.

“I highly recommend it if you go to Rochester, you got to check it out,” he said.

Full interview with Conan O’Brien