ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theater League is preparing to welcome its newest production “Come From Away.”

The highly requested return is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers being diverted to a small town after airspace was shut down on 9/11.

Christine Toy Johnson portrays “Diane and Others” in the production and says the story details themes of generosity and compassion. She also said being a part of the cast as an Asian American actor gives her a chance to change the narrative.

“And as an Asian American actor, I’m playing, I’m playing this wonderful woman, Diane Morrison, who in real life is not Asian American,” Johnson said. “And so it’s been important to me just to have the honor of, of showing her story of, of not impersonating her certainly, but bringing her essence and her spirit and taking it second chance and to represent this other aspect of diversity in in the world that is onstage.”

“Come From Away” will be at the Auditorium Theatre from December 6 to 11. For tickets, head over to rbtl.org