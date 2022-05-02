ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of improv and comedy can rejoice, as improv veterans and members of “Whose Live is it Anyway?” Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are coming to the Kodak Center on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, and start at $35.50.

More on the show:

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network’s Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act… just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!