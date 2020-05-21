1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cobblestone Arts Center virtual fundraiser

Around Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington is taking its spring fundraiser online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual 5K Run, Walk & Roll will be held May 29-31. You can register online for $10 and then run, walk, or roll at any time, anywhere on those dates – maintaining proper social distancing.

Register at CobblestoneArtsCenter.com.

The Cobblestone Arts Center brings the visual and performing arts to the surrounding community for all ages and abilities. That includes Wheels in Motion which is an all day arts program for adults with disabilities.

Shane Fackelman is the Director of Development for the Cobblestone Arts Center. “It all comes back to community, coming together, even before this pandemic, before this virus, seeing people come out and giving and seeing what the program is all about,” he said. “There are a lot of families who are touched in finding support for an individual, a program for an individual, that it’s their Super Bowl.”

Fackelman offered praise for the Virtual 5K Run, Walk & Roll committee members Margie Wright, Jack Stover, and Heidi Vahue.

Sponsors for the event include RS Signature Kitchens, Corby’s Collision, Valley Propane & Fuel, and Vision KIA Canandaigua.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss