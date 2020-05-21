Cobblestone Arts Center virtual fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington is taking its spring fundraiser online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual 5K Run, Walk & Roll will be held May 29-31. You can register online for $10 and then run, walk, or roll at any time, anywhere on those dates – maintaining proper social distancing.

Register at CobblestoneArtsCenter.com.

The Cobblestone Arts Center brings the visual and performing arts to the surrounding community for all ages and abilities. That includes Wheels in Motion which is an all day arts program for adults with disabilities.

Shane Fackelman is the Director of Development for the Cobblestone Arts Center. “It all comes back to community, coming together, even before this pandemic, before this virus, seeing people come out and giving and seeing what the program is all about,” he said. “There are a lot of families who are touched in finding support for an individual, a program for an individual, that it’s their Super Bowl.”

Fackelman offered praise for the Virtual 5K Run, Walk & Roll committee members Margie Wright, Jack Stover, and Heidi Vahue.

Sponsors for the event include RS Signature Kitchens, Corby’s Collision, Valley Propane & Fuel, and Vision KIA Canandaigua.