CMAC to no longer require proof of vaccination

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) announced Monday that proof of vaccination would no longer be required for event entry, reversing course from a policy announced last month.

A post on CMAC’s website reads:

A post on CMAC's website reads:

CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) is pleased to announce that due to the updated guidelines set by New York state the venue will now be open to all patrons this summer. Proof of vaccination and/or a negative Covid-19 test will no longer be required for admission.

Know Before You Go

*Children 12 and under, who are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, must wear a mask.

*Vaccinated concert attendees do not need to wear a mask. Even though concert attendees will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, unvaccinated individuals must still wear a mask.

The spectacular lineup for the 2021 season includes the usual mix of amazing pop, rock and country artists that fans of CMAC are accustomed to enjoying. Country superstars Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett. Rock shows from Lynyrd Skynyrd, King Crimson, Collective Soul and Blackberry Smoke and so much more.

Please continue to watch our website and social media outlets, as CMAC will continue to remain in alignment with all state and local restrictions and will continue to work alongside Ontario County and the New York Department of Health.

For the most up to date information on CMAC’s reopening and on-site protocols visit this website.”

