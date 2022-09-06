ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Memorial Art Gallery’s biggest celebration of artists will kick off once again this weekend, featuring the work of over 300 creators.

The M&T Bank Clothesline Festival will be held Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and serves as the museum’s largest annual fundraiser.

While the bulk of the festival serves to feature local creators, tickets will also bring attendees live entertainment, an art book sale, family-friendly activities at the Creative Workshop, and entrance to the museum. Food trucks will also be available for purchase.

Tickets will not be sold at the door, and must be purchased in advance either online or in-person at the admission desk. Tickets are $7 for adults, and $4 for children.

Parking is free and will be located at Gleason Works’ south parking lot on University Avenue, a 15-minute walk from the festival. There will be a free shuttle to and from the MAG. Parking is also available at East End Garage for a fee.

The following food and beverage vendors will be present:

Agatina’s Italian Eats

Effortlessly Healthy

Kettle Corn Shoppe

Macarollin’

Meatball Truck

Red Osier/Cheesy Eddie’s

Rob’s Kabobs

Tom Wahls

Wraps on Wheels

The MAG’s restaurant, The Brown Hound Downtown, will be available for coffee and take-out, but reservations are required for a sit-down meal during the festival weekend.

Sample Soap, a charity that collects unopened toiletries and distributes them to people who otherwise wouldn’t have access, will be present and taking donations.

The Clothesline Festival has been running as the MAG’s largest fundraiser for over 60 years, according to their website. In 1994, M&T Bank came on as a supporter, and has stayed on for 27 years.

Festival Map