ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, the City of Rochester kicked off their second annual Fall Fest at Parcel Five.

The event featured tons of fall staples including pumpkin painting, as well as the popular “Little Kids and Big Rigs” set up!

The free event is sponsored by Downtown Definitely and MVP Healthcare. Organizers say their goal is to bring families together for some family-friendly fun!

“Rochester is a festival town,” City of Rochester Manager of Special Events Kara Osipovitch said. “But there are few events that are family and kid centric. So, this is ours. This is a day you’ll see more kids on Parcel 5 than adults it’s a daytime event. It’s really great to see all these families in the heart of downtown in Parcel 5.”

Organizers also added they are excited about the success they’ve seen for events like these and are hopeful it will continue to grow for years to come.