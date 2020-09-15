Cirque du Fringe returns with COVID-inspired performances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival at Home will feature virtual performances through September 26!

“Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini” is among the headlining performances starting this Friday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Creators and performers Matt and Heidi Morgan discussed what virtual audiences can expect Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re at home prerecording a lot of stuff, prerecorded circus acts and we’re going to smash them all together in a TV show,” said Matt Morgan.

“Think ‘Laugh-In,'” added Heidi Morgan. “‘Laugh-In’ meets the circus.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morgans have put together some similar performances, but “Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini” is set to raise the bar. “We’re trying to up the production value for the Fringe as you do,” Matt Morgan said. “We’re trying to create a more cohesive experience and a better gimmick for the Fringe than we have in the past.”

Heidi Morgan added, “You’re not going to see recorded acts that are just people on stage that it just happens to be videotaped. These acts are all made specifically for this format. So it’s going to be a lot more close-ups and kind of video-style MTV circus acts.”

Keeping the Rochester Fringe Festival going during the pandemic while so many other artistic performances have been postponed or canceled is meaningful for the Morgans. “Artistically for us it means staying creative, trying to stay relevant, getting the opportunity to create content to the current situation that we find ourselves in,” said Matt Morgan. “If we were sitting here ourselves coming up with great ideas with nowhere to put them out that would be unfortunate.”

Heidi Morgan summed it up this way. “Our hearts are still in Rochester. I think it’s important that we all kind of do our best to connect with each other.”

For tickets to see “Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini” and other Fringe performances, visit RochesterFringe.com.