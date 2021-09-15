Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty reunites old pals and brings the fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the can’t miss shows of this year’s KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is the Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty.

Creator Matt Morgan discussed the show and the return to in-person performing Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It will be the wildest, craziest, coolest, sexiest, most unique wedding reception after-party that you’ve ever been to with lots of toasting, some speeches, lots of crazy, sexy circus, and me and my friends,” Morgan said. “So whatever we bring to the table, I’m not exactly sure, but we will also be there so it will be a great time.”

Morgan is reuniting with two of his friends to create Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty. “Back when I was a wee pup and I lived in New York City, I had a trio called The Comedy Trio Happy Hour. These are two other guys who I went to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College with. I traveled on the Circus with one of them and then we all actually ran into each other in Times Square in late 2000 and said we should do something together. Twenty years later we are still doing things together, less frequently because we all live in different places, but we ran in New York off-Broadway and in little clubs and bars and storefronts forever, and now every five or six years we get together. This year it will be at the Rochester Fringe Festival and it is our 20-year anniversary as comedians. So hopefully we kind of know what we’re doing by now!”

A year ago, Morgan used his creative talents to produce a virtual show for the Fringe Festival. He’s excited to return to in-person performing this time around. “I don’t want to say we ever take anything for granted but the last year of not being in front of people and trying to figure out how to do our lives and our careers and making lateral moves and all of that – it was great and a learning curve but for me as a person and an entertainer there’s just absolutely nothing better than sitting in a room full of people and bearing my soul to them. I just love it and it’ll be warm and fuzzy and fun and difficult and hard. I’m not sure what it will be but in the end, I suspect we’ll have wild success and at least we’ll have fun – that I can guarantee.”

Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty is being held in the Italian Circus Tent at Main and Gibbs Streets in Rochester. All those who attend this indoor performance must show proof of vaccination.

To get your tickets and for more information about Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty visit RochesterFringe.com.