ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Churchville resident Tony Dematteo is celebrating the “Spooky Season” by decorating his front yard in a special way.

The “Halloween on Ambush” is a way for neighbors to enjoy the decorations, while also raising money and awareness for local non-profit, The Dream Factory.

The organization’s message is to make dreams come true for children with critical or chronic illnesses. The director of The Dream Factory, Laura Walitsky, was there, and explained how this event has grown throughout the years.

“Tony has been doing this display, or a display like this for about five or six years. I think it started out as Mario Kart and then changed up into pirates. This is I think his fourth year with the pirate theme, and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Walitsky said. “Each dream costs about $5,000. If we can raise $30,000 at this event, that’s six dreams. And we’re working on about 13 dreams right now.”

Right now, the display is only available to neighbors and friends, but it will open to the public starting this Friday on Ambush Lane in Churchville.