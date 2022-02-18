CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center keeps adding to an incredible star-stuffed lineup, now with singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton. The show is August 17, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m.

The show is billed as an “All American Road Show,” and also features special guests Elle King, and Madelin Edwards.

More on Chris Stapleton:

Stapleton is nominated for three more awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards—Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”)—as well as five awards at this year’s 57th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“You Should Probably Leave,” as artist and producer) and Video of the Year (Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)).”

Moreover, Stapleton’s current single, “You Should Probably Leave,” reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week—his third #1 as an artist following 2021’s “Starting Over” and 2018’s “Broken Halos.” Stapleton also earned Best Country Tour at last week’s 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile at CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 14x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians.

Other shows coming to CMAC

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will be performing June 15, with showtime at 7 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. They will also be joined by the band Waxahatchee.

Indie-rock sensation The Lumineers are coming to the venue onMay 27, with doors at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. This installment of The Lumineer’s “Brightside World Tour” also features special guest CAAMP.

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has added to their list of high-profile performers coming to the Upstate New York area.

CMAC announced Monday that Beatles drummer and music legend Ringo Starr will be performing with his “All Starrs,” on Friday May 30, and country superstar Luke Bryan will be performing Friday July 15. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

For Bryan, this is stop on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ringo leads his “All-Starrs,” who include Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, and Colin Hay.