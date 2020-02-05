Children’s ballet supports rescue dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Patty Flowerday School of Dance will present “A Dog for Emily” this Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ruben Cirillo High School in Gananda.

The original children’s ballet will support the Verona Street Animal Shelter and Woof2Hoof.

Patty Flowerday along with dancers Sadiyyah El-Amin-Turner and Ana Legrady discussed the upcoming performance Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re so excited to do this original ballet that was written by Sharon Casper-Detweiler,” said Flowerday. “Our act one scenery is a pet shop and all the scenery will be donated to Verona Street Shelter and Woof2Hoof Dog Rescue. So we’re so excited that we can bring awareness to animals that don’t have a home.”

Flowerday held Dottie, the dog who will be featured in “A Dog for Emily” during the conversation.

El-Amin-Turner will dance two important roles in the production. “I’m playing the Shopkeeper and Lead Fairy,” she said. “It is amazing because this is my first time dancing on point. And I just can’t wait to see people smiling in the audience – and making people happy. And just to make a dog part of this production, I think it’s amazing.”

Legrady will dance the lead role of Emily. “We first start off with the ballet as Emily is entering the stage, she dances for a little bit and she sees this woman passing by with a dog, and she immediately falls in love,” she explained. “But the downside is Emily sneezes, which signifies that she’s allergic to dogs. So then we bring her friends in. Emily and her friends go to the pet shop, and the Shopkeeper, Sadiyyah, she introduces all these animals that are amazing, but Emily still is in love with getting a dog. So in the second act, we open up with Emily praying at night to have a dog by her side and then the fairies come in that try to lift the allergies. But the allergens try debunking this. They’re trying to not have her have this dog. And then ultimately the fairies win. So Emily wakes up to this dog, and we end up with a victory dance.”

Legrady added, “The fact that we’re giving back to the community makes us more inspired to make it great.”

Get your tickets at the door, or ahead of time online at the Patty Flowerday School of Dance website.