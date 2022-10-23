ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Internationally recognized chef Eitan Bernath visited the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester Sunday evening for the Jewish Book Center.

Bernath, a Jewish celebrity, has been on the culinary map since he was 11 years old — he was the first kid to appear on an episode of the reality-cooking series “Chopped.” He is currently one of the most viewed chefs on TikTok.

“I was speaking to Eitan’s people and they said they were excited to come to Rochester because they heard Rochester is a really great town with lots of readers, lots of people interested in learning new things, and they were excited to come here,” said Stacy Freed, the Director of the Lane Dworkin Jewish Book Festival.

He gave a demonstration at the JCC using recipes from his cookbook “Eitan Eats the World.”

The Jewish Book Festival will continue until October 30. For more information and to get tickets for the festival, you can visit the festival’s website here.