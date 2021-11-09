‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ right on time in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It is family fun coming to the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester!

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will present Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with performances from November 16-21.

Scott Fuss, who plays Mr. Salt – Veruca’s Dad – in the production, discussed the show and his personal connection Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“You’re just going to have the time of your life to put it simply,” said Fuss. “This is a wonderful show for families and adults, whether you have a family or not with you. It is such a fun, high-energy performance that we’re so excited to bring to Rochester.”

The Golden Ticket is part of the show, of course, but for audience members – and the performers, their ticket is a long-awaited golden opportunity as well. “To be honest, there’s just no way to describe how grateful we all are to be back,” Fuss said. “I was working on this tour before the shutdown happened. Almost all of the same people are back again. The energy in the room when we first started rehearsing was just so positive and amazing. We’re as excited as you are to come back and experience this again.”

Fuss’ wife Katie is part of the production as well. “It’s priceless,” he said of working with her. “We met on the tour last year. We spent the pandemic with her and her family in Utah and I am so grateful to have her in my life. She helped me set up this camera for this interview. I really would be nowhere without her so I love having her here and I’m so thankful to her and her family for letting me be a part of that.”

The family spirit continues on stage with song, dance, and a timeless story. Get your tickets now for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” online at RBTL.org.