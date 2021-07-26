Chalk it up to summer fun at Al Sigl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community of Agencies will host its ‘Summer FUN-draiser’ this Saturday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wolk Campus on South Avenue in Rochester.

Jessica Young Carbonel, the Co-Chair for the Al Sigl WalkAbout Committee, discussed the event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“So this is our ‘Summer Fun for Everyone’ event,” said Young Carbonel. “It is to benefit Al Sigl and its member agencies who actually service over 55,000 children and adults with special needs in the Rochester community.”

Young Carbonel said the entire Al Sigl is excited to bring this free event to everone. “We are going to have local food, local vendors, local crafts, and local music. Our own Rochester City Fire Department will also be stopping by. We are particularly excited about our Chalk Art Contest. We have four categories. You can sign up to demonstrate your artistic abilities and it’s super-inclusive and very family-oriented. We have categories for those who are 10-under, 11-17, individuals, and a group category as well. We are looking for submissions to represent our values of inclusiveness, collaboration, and celebrating abilities. There will be some prizes as well and while you’re chalking you can also listen to our live and local music group the ‘All in Brass Band.’ They are set up by their leader Tom Allen and they are a wonderful youth-focused group that celebrates and is focused on music education, community involvement, and entertainment.”

Donations of $5 for the youth categories and $20 for the single and group entries are being requested as part of the fundraiser. Chalk will be provided to all who register.

“We definitely want to encourage folks to stop on down,” Young Carbonel said. “It’s an inclusive event, super family-oriented. Again, Al Sigl is just a wonderful organization and its member agencies. The proceeds will be going to help them. It’s also a nice opportunity – I’ll put it out there now – October 24 will be our annual WalkAbout event at Eastview Mall, so save the date for that. But in the meantime, it’s a great opportunity to come on down. If you wanted to start some holiday shopping with some vendors early, it’s just a really neat experience to come onto the Wolk Campus.”

For more information, visit alsigl.org/summerfundraiser.