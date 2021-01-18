Celebrating William Warfield’s legacy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music will present this year’s William Warfield Scholarship Concert virtually on Sunday, January 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Eastman alum and two-time Warfield Scholarship recipient Julia Bullock, who will perform during the virtual presentation from her home in Munich, Germany, discussed the event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I was awarded the Warfield Scholarship my junior and senior year while I was at Eastman getting my undergraduate diploma,” Bullock said. “It was the first time that I had ever performed a public recital. And it is so amazing that even during this time when we cannot join together in a concert hall that the William Warfield Fund has still found a way to provide an opportunity for this young up and coming vocalist.”

2020 Warfield Scholarship recipient Jazmine Saunders will also perform during the event that serves as a fundraiser for the scholarship.

Bullock got emotional when discussing the significance of Warfield and having one’s name connected to his. “It’s a part of joining in a legacy and also honoring and acknowledging your lineage. I’m sorry, I’m almost emotional talking about his because there are very few Black American icons that as a classical singer you can look to and begin to model your voice, modeling your values after.”

This will be Bullock’s first opportunity to participate in the Warfield Scholarship Concert since graduating from the Eastman School. “Because of this virtual age that we’re living in I don’t have to be there in person and I can offer some pre-recorded audio clips of songs that I adore and also that I feel are in line with honoring William Warfield’s life and also everything that the scholarship fund represents. So yes, that is the joy now of being able to connect so closely with people even at this great distance.”

To register for your virtual ticket visit esm.rochester.edu.