ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans will host “Women in Sports Night” this Saturday, March 19 when they host Cleveland at the Blue Cross Arena.

As part of the celebration of Women in Sports, Amerks Host Suzie Cool will moderate a panel beginning at 4:00 p.m.

“It is Women’s History Month so we decided to take advantage of that and have a Women in Sports Night,” Cool said Friday during News 8 at Sunrise. “The biggest thing we have going into tomorrow’s game is we have a Women in Sports panel before the game. It highlights a silver medalist from the Olympics this year Hayley Scamurra who will be here. There are also some women from the front office here at the Amerks and from Pegula Sports and Entertainment. They will all be speaking and giving advice to the younger generation that is looking to jump into being in sports. That panel does start at 4:00 p.m. before the game but there is a ticket offer for $15. If you go to amerks.com/womeninsport you can get a ticket for the panel and then also the game.

As a woman in sport herself, Cool has a perspective on how the industry is evolving. “I definitely think it looks a lot better than maybe when I first started,” she said. “I’ve always been treated very, very well no matter where I’ve worked and I’ve worked in sports going on eight years now. Everywhere that I’ve worked I’ve been treated with the utmost respect but I also never realized how few women were in the room until I started moving away from home. Then I realized, oh, I’m one of two women here in Salem, Virginia and now whenever I go to Rochester I’m maybe one of five women. But now you’re seeing so many more women diving into roles that maybe they didn’t think they could take on years ago but now they’re seeing more women in those roles so they’re more comfortable taking them on.”

Women like Cool and Scamurra are giving younger people role models to emulate. “You never know who is watching and you don’t know – even if you think you’re not doing much – you don’t know who is inspired by the little that you are doing,” said Cool. “I think this goes not just for younger females. It also goes for males as well. It’s hard to make it in the sports industry whether you’re a female or a male so if you have somebody that you look up to and you want to emulate their path – everybody’s path is different – just be sure to keep your nose to the grindstone and just keep pushing forward because the people who work hard and stay in the business every single day – they’re the ones who make it. And, as I said, that goes for both women and men.”

Cool added that when you go to the Amerks website to purchase your ticket and reserve your spot for the Women in Sports panel use the Promo Code “WIS” as you complete your transaction.