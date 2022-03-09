ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester will hold its 2022 Gala “Under the Sea” on Saturday, March 19 at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester.

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester President Jennifer Bustamante and Vice President Kim Guerrieri discussed the event and building a sense of comfort for families Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“With the recent mask update, I think a lot of families are feeling more comfortable getting back in the Playhouse,” said Bustamante. “We did transition very quickly to remote learning and we still had a ton of participants who still needed services from us. We definitely pivoted and made everyone feel comfortable inside the Playhouse and offered things for families who weren’t quite so comfortable.”

Since coming to Rochester five years ago, GiGi’s Playhouse has become a valuable resource for people with Down syndrome and their families. “We have over 400 families now,” Guerrieri said. “Our speech Program has really taken off. She sees about 38 to 40 students per week for an hour. Our Literacy Program has 23 students maxed out. Our Math students too – GiGi’s Fit Classes are always booked now – just everyone needs that extra supplement now that we lost those couple of years of schooling being on Zoom. Our kids have a little bit harder time learning by Zooming so we transitioned and now we just have an extra supplement for them.”

“Under the Sea” will mark GiGi’s first fundraising Gala in two years. “We will have the light-up dance floor,” Bustamante said. “We’re going to have a presentation for an hour honoring many volunteers and our participants. Then we’ll have casino tables and dancing. It’s going to be a wonderful evening. We’ll have a silent auction and a live auction available online as well if people can’t make it to the event itself.”

All of the programs and services at GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester are offered free of charge so the Gala proceeds are essential. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” noted Guerrieri. “This funds all of our employees, payroll, and just keeping the Playhouse open every day. We’d love to give this for free for our participants but we actually need the funding to make sure we can keep doing it.”

Get your tickets for all the fun now online at gigisplayhouse.org/rochester/gala.