CCCS celebrates 40th with Irish tenor Ronan Tynan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catholic Charities Community Services is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a huge celebration involving famed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan.

Tynan will perform in Rochester at the Hochstein Performance Hall on Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The following morning he will serve as the featured guest at the annual CCCS Breakfast With Friends at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Tickets for both events are available online at cccsrochester.org/bwf.

Catholic Charities Community Services Executive Director Lori VanAuken discussed the big two-day celebration Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We wanted to do something really exciting and we’re starting out with two big fundraisers,” said VanAuken. “We are bringing in Ronan Tynan, who is a world renowned Irish tenor, a paralympian, a horseman, and a doctor. He promises to be an incredibly inspirational speaker and performer for us.”

VanAuken said Tynan is the perfect fit for CCCS and its clients. “So many of our clients we’ve served over the years, really tens of thousands, have come to us with stories of challenges. And Ronan Tynan is no different. He was born with a birth defect. You will hear his story of challenges. He was a double amputee at age 20, and really had the supports he needed to be successful and live his very best life – much like our clients do. And so in our 40th year, we really wanted to highlight the work of Catholic Charities and what better to do that than with somebody who is so committed to doing his best, much like the people we serve.”

In addition to the online option, you can also buy tickets to see and hear Ronan Tynan at the Northfield Music Studios, Bop Shop Records, or Record Archive.