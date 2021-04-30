Carnival Eats Rochester, a feast for festival food fans, happening this weekend

by: Winna Carrasco

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of summer events, festivals, and carnivals have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. That’s left many wondering where they’ll get their fix of carnival food.

Funnel cakes, fried dough, and cheese on a stick — to name a few — are on the menu April 30 through May 2 at Carnival Eats Rochester, giving festival food fans an opportunity to chow down.

It’s all happening 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 – 7 p.m. Sunday at the Glacier Ridge Sports Park, 4618 W. Ridge Rd.

