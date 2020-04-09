Car wash gets PAUSE exemption

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Under the executive order, non-essential businesses have to close and that includes car washes, but one company has remained open.

Royal Car Wash is owned by the Danieles and asked the state for exemption. They are touch-free unmanned auto terminals so customers don’t actually come in contact with anyone.

Seven years ago, Danny Danielle said they entered into multiple contracts with various police departments and other first responders and during this pandemic, having a clean vehicle is crucial.

“We’ve recently been contacted by many of them, asking if they can run their vehicles through, because their drivers are concerned of bodily fluids that are left on the outside of their cars from transporting individuals. As we all know, it’s a very sensitive topic,” Danny Danielle said.

“If you think about it, you go to an altercation, there’s a bunch of people, they’re touching your car, coughing, spitting, whatever it might be, what does an officer do after that? You can’t go home for the day.”

He added there should only be one employee on site to ensure soap and other materials stay full.