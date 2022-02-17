CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s one of the best ways to enjoy the cold weather in the region, but heating it up and keeping it cool during the winter; the Fire & Ice Winter Festival in Canandaigua.

The festival takes place over two days on Main Street of Canandaigua, with the center of the action at 113 South Main St. On Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., and Sunday it runs from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. General admission for the festival is free.

However, tickets for The Warm Beverage Trail is $5 each. That starts Saturday at 11 a.m. until sold out, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a $5 charge for the “Chef’s Comfort Food Challenge.”

The organizers of the festival say it has everything from professional ice sculpting, to fire shows, horse-drawn wagons, an igloo, live music, frozen T-shirt competitions, and even laser toss and penguin fishing.

“New this year, ice sculptures will be lit after dark on Saturday for an even more interesting experience,” said Downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District Manager Denise Chaapel in a statement. “We have several people that are enjoying the festivities, making reservations at our restaurants, and then planning to stroll again. The street will be lined with winter- and sponsor-themed carvings.”

Festival schedule