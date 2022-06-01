ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Babies and Bumps will be held in person this Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Henrietta.

Babies and Bumps Co-founder Monica Infante discussed what to expect at this year’s event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re so excited to be back to in-person events,” Infante said. “It’s been a couple of years, obviously, since we’ve had anything in person. One of the things that make us different than a typical health fair or expo is that we have a lot of programming. We have nine different classroom-style seminars on topics ranging from birth planning, intimacy after baby, the fourth trimester — what to do when you come home with baby — as well as demonstrations. We always say, come for the information but you’ll also leave with a really great gift bag.”

Anyone with a premium admission ticket this year will receive a gift bag with products and class passes to local businesses that are worth about $100.

Infante also said the event will also coincide with the launch of a new Babies and Bumps app.

“We have wanted to do something like this and create these groups for not only parents in Rochester but also parents in all of the Babies and Bumps cities that we serve. It allows us to connect these parents to one another throughout the year but also to the local businesses, organizations, and resources. We only have this event for one day. This gives us the ability to support and nurture these parents all year long so it’s a big step for us.”

Many new and expecting moms are properly focused on the ongoing baby formula shortage. Infante understands their concerns.

“I would say the first thing is these parents are not alone,” she said. “Obviously, we’re doing a lot of social listening and we’re very plugged into the birth and baby community. Unfortunately, there is a lot of shaming around this — you know, if you’re having trouble finding formula why don’t you just breastfeed? I think it’s just so important for us right now to normalize the fact that whether it’s a choice or something that people are unable to do that their decisions and their journey are just as valid as everyone else’s. The entire event and all of our event partners are just very inclusive and wrap their arms around people regardless of what their parenting journey is so if you’re looking for resources, just because they’re talking about breastfeeding, it’s really about making sure that your baby has the nutrition that he or she needs and you will find welcoming answers at Babies and Bumps.”

Get your tickets and more information about the event now at babiesandbumps.com/events/rochester.