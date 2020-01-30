Business opportunities coming at La Marketa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Business opportunities for the new Hispanic market, La Marketa, were presented to Rochester on Wednesday evening.

La Marketa project will transform a vacant lot off North Clinton Avenue into a latin-themed area for retail and recreation.

Included in the plans — colorful walkways, a bandstand and plenty of green space. Developers said there will be room for between 30 and 50 vendors.

“It’s going to provide an entrepreneurial startup area for people in the neighborhood that might have something that they’re doing out of their house and hopefully they’ll start there, and be able to one day move into a brick and mortar and that is a starting ground,” Assistant Direction of Recreation for the city Jim Farr said.

Organizers are aiming to open La Marketa in September. There are four more meetings scheduled before then for anyone interested in becoming a vendor at the development.