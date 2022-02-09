ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The “Bronze Collective Theatre Fest: 2022 Rising From the Muck and Mire” will feature remembrances and performances February 16-19 at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center.

The event takes place during Black History Month and this will be the eighth year of the Bronze Collective. Organizer Reuben Josephe Tapp discussed what programs are planned this year Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

For tickets to the Bronze Collective events, visit MuCCC.org.

“Our first kickoff show is on Wednesday, February 16 where we are remembering the artists who have passed in 2021 and beyond,” Tapp said. “We wanted a way to facilitate the healing on an annual basis for those who have passed whether it be nationally as well as locally.”

Thursday through Saturday, February 17-19, will feature numerous productions showcasing variations of African-American life. “Thursday we have ‘Mr. Soul’ and that’s one of our newer, we call it ‘Plays in Development Series,’ and that’s by Laura Thomas and it’s about Ellis Haizlip, a gay black man who had a show from 1968-73 that ran and was really, really popular,” said Tapp. “Then on Friday, we have ‘Anansi Tales REDUX.’ That is a family show with folklore from Anansi Tales shown as well as Br’er Rabbit. Then on Saturday, we have another ‘Play in Development Series’ stage reading and this is Almeta Whitis’ ‘Spotlight on Jonah.’ Almeta is a local storyteller, actor, and activist. She also was a dancer with Garth Fagan previously. And then last but not least on Saturday evening is ‘The Legend of Double Ax Max.’ Now ‘Double Ax Max’ is a real treat because if you’ve never seen live radio drama this will be a treat for you.”

Tapp said the Bronze Collective places a spotlight on African-American Theatrical programming. “So sometimes when stories are told by other people as opposed to being told by you the emphasis may be a little different. So when you have African-Americans who are telling their own stories you know that you’re getting an authentic representation of it. You also are likely to get a perspective that you might not have seen before.”

For more information about performances and times for this year’s Bronze Collective, visit RochesterBC.org.