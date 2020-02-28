‘Broken Glass’ brings Nazi-era drama to the MuCCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hummingbird Theatre will present famed playwright Arthur Miller’s “Broken Glass” on stage at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center March 4-8.

Director Don Bartalo and actors Davida Bloom and Greg Ludek discussed the play Friday during News 8 at Noon.

Bartalo was drawn to the Miller work. “I chose it for a couple of reasons,” he said. “One is because it’s not a Miller play that is really well known. He wrote it when he was in his seventies, and that in itself is very different. And the other thing I really liked about it, it’s described, and I believe it’s true, as a mystery drama. And folks that come will see the various mysteries that unfold.”

The setting is 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. Americans are watching the rise of Nazi Germany from afar. The play’s title is derived from the events of the day. “That’s the time of Kristallnacht, when the Nazis came in and destroyed a lot of Jewish businesses, smashed up glass all over the place and made the Jewish people clean the sidewalks with toothbrushes,” said Bloom, who plays Sylvia Gellburg. “So we’re reading about it in Brooklyn, and some of the characters in the play are just – meh, it’s way over there, what do I have to care about it? My character is quite traumatized by the events and is afraid that it might spread even all the way to America with the anti-semitism.”

Ludek is her husband Phillip Gellburg. “Philip is dealing with Sylvia’s traumatic experience, that she has lost the feeling in her legs, is unable to stand and walk, and so he’s very sympathetic to her plight and also the plight of the Jews in Germany, but he’s got an awful lot on his plate,” Ludek explained. “He realizes that things are tough in the United States, and there is unemployment that’s rampant and refugees are coming over, and he wants to care about everyone’s troubles, but we’ve got troubles enough, to begin with.”

Bartalo said Miller’s personal struggles are captured in the characters. “I think Arthur Miller uses this play to deal with some of his own personal problems – and particularly his identity as a man, as a husband, as a playwright, and as a Jew.”

To see the drama play out, get your tickets at the MuCCC Box Office or online ahead of time at muccc.org.