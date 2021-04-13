Broadway is back: RBTL announces 2021-2022 season ticket lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a one-year-hiatus, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League is preparing for a return to the stage in 2021.

“All of RBTL’s previously announced touring Broadway shows have been re-scheduled, and will be making their way to Rochester as promised,” RBTL officials said in a press release.

RBTL official unveiled the 2021-2022 season lineup Tuesday morning, and season tickets will offer a five-show package – with the option to upgrade to a six-show package.

CATS, September 21, 2021 – September 26, 2021 (carried over from ’19-’20 season)

Hamilton, November 1, 2021 – November 13, 2021 (sixth show option for season ticket holders)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, November 16, 2021 – November 21, 2021

Pretty Woman The Musical, December 7, 2021 – December 12, 2021

My Fair Lady, February 22, 2022 – February 27, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen, April 12, 2022 – April 17, 2022 (carried over from ’19-’20 season)

The Band’s Visit, June 7, 2022 – June 12, 2022

Mean Girls, July 5, 2022 – July 10, 2022

RBTL Season Parent and Presenter Albert Nocciolino joined News 8 at Noon with Mark Gruba Tuesday to discuss the exciting lineup release.

Mark Gruba: Broadway is Coming Back! Tell us about the new proposed season and the season ticket package.

Albert Nocciolino: We’ve been shutdown for one year and we announced a season shortly thereafter and, of course, like everything else in entertainment it got postposed. But we’re excited as what we’ve been calling the intermission is now over and we’re looking forward to reopening our season in September with all five shows that we announced – or six shows if you choose to take ‘Hamilton’ and the two shows we were not able to present when we got shut down last Spring will also be coming back.

MG: So one of those shows is ‘Cats’ on September 21-26, then as the new season comes in it’s mid-November 16-21 ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ Walk us forward from there.

AN: Well we have a great season and I like to tell you Mark all of the time that we do this is that we have something for everyone. And as you mentioned ‘Cats’ is left over from last season and we’re starting the new season with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ – Roald Dahl’s great family show, a wonderful show for the family. Then we have a brand new show ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ based on the classic movie from 30 years ago.

And speaking of classics – we always have a classic – ‘My Fair Lady’ is direct from Lincoln Center. It’s a beautiful production. Then we have a show that won 10 Tony Awards, ‘The Band’s Visit.’ It’s one of the most beautiful shows ever produced for American musical theatre. And then we have another fun show for young people ‘Mean Girls,’ and then in the fall of next year we’ll be bringing ‘Hamilton.’ And then we’re going to have one April – another Tony Award-winning musical which has turned into one of the biggest hits in Broadway history ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming in April of 2022. So a lot of theatre, a lot of excitement, and every single show that we announced last year is coming Mark and that’s what we’re very, very excited about.

MG: From a production standpoint, does anything change as a result of the pandemic?

AN: Well if anything changes we’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing. We’ve had enormous patience and understanding, and support and loyalty from our patrons – particularly our subscribers. The entire industry is getting ready to go on the road with the opening of Broadway in the fall. If something changes we’ll make all of the accommodations as we have for the last months.

From RBTL:

“Roald Dahl’s amazing tale, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, will be Rochester’s golden ticket, kicking off the season November 16-21, 2021! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Just in time for the holiday season, Audience Choice Award winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Rochester, December 7-12, 2021. One of Hollywood’s most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL still “Dazzles!” (Deadline) and is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY, February 22-27, 2022. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Next, THE BAND’S VISIT, makes its Rochester debut June 7-12, 2022. The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical THE BAND’S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND’S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Rounding out the Season, MEAN GIRLS will play July 5-10, 2022. MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

Craving even more Broadway? Both new and renewing subscribers will have the option to upgrade to a 6-show package including HAMILTON, returning to Rochester November 1-13, 2022.

This “theatrical landmark has transformed theater and the way we think about history” (The New York Times). HAMILTON, is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Two shows have also been carried over from the ‘19-‘20 Season and will be presented in addition to the Season lineup:

September 21-26, 2021 brings CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater – “Memory”. Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life for a new generation… or let it thrill you all over again!

And April 12-17, 2022, “you will be found” at DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says it’s “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.” The New York Times calls it “a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

RBTL and Albert Nocciolino are thrilled to return to another remarkable season of touring Broadway in Rochester! Subscription renewals are available now to Subscribers. For those who have already renewed, Subscriptions will automatically transfer to the new dates. New Subscriptions and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Current ticketholders will be contacted with further instructions. At this time, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League awaits governmental guidance on specific re-opening timelines and protocols. Parameters will be shared as they become available. For more information on the M&T Bank Broadway Season, visit RBTL.org.

(*All shows and dates subject to change.)”