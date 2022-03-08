ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its highly anticipated return this Saturday, March 12 starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Parade will begin at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street. The route will take the slight left turn onto Main Street and continue along until the intersection of Main and Plymouth Street.

Past President and Board Member for the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade Mark Dowdell discussed the excitement of the parade’s return and what to expect Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re very excited to have people back in the community and coming forward, obviously for this opportunity for us to gather one more time outdoors surrounding our patron St. Patrick,” Dowdell said. “We’re looking forward to all of the camaraderie that’s been missed for the past couple of years. Our Parade Committee is very anxious to put the product back out on the street for people to absorb and enjoy. We’ve got 11 bands, marching groups of dancers, and shenanigans. The Leprechaun will be there, of course, and St. Patrick himself.”

Safety is once again a top priority for the parade organizers. Dowdell said regarding COVID that people should take any precaution they feel is necessary — from masking to social distancing. Members of the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will assist with security. Dowdell added, “We have our own security team that works for the parade itself and we’re pretty confident that we’re going to have a very safe and fun time on Saturday.”

The Parade Committee is made up entirely of volunteers. Bringing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade back to Downtown Rochester is a labor of love. “We look forward to this event for many, many different reasons,” Dowdell said. “One of those reasons is obviously the economic boon that it brings to the city because of the fact that so many businesses along the parade route and even outside the parade route will benefit greatly by the presence of all the people.”

