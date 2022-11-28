LEGO bricks will not be loose on the floor. (Provided photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following last year’s incredibly successful event, BrickUniverse LEGO Fan is coming back to Rochester’s Main St. Armory. The two-day event is part of their INSPIRE tour.

Organizers said that tickets will sell out quickly for those dates — April 22 and April 23 — and encourage people to buy their tickets in advance. You can do so here.

This year features a Star Wars zone, a whole section where fans and attendees can build their own creations called “The Building Zone.” Local LEGO artisans will also be in attendance, including some special guests:

Special guests:

Lia Chan of Dallas, Texas, who will be featuring her Air & Space Gallery with new builds just for 2023. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will display over 30 of his select LEGO displays and he will be present at the event all weekend.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 30 LEGO creations. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and ask the artists questions.

“After visitors see all the amazing LEGO® creations on display we hope attendees will be inspired to go home and create their own masterpiece,” said Angela Beights event organizer in a statement.