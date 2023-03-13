ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the crowd crush that killed three people last week at a GloRilla concert at the Rochester Armory, at least one event is moving locations.

BrickUniverse, a touring LEGO convention and showcase, will now host their April 22 and 23 event at The Dome Arena in Henrietta. This follows the City of Rochester suspending the Armory’s ability to host events.

The well-attended lego event made its Rochester debut last year at the Armory. Despite the venue change, organizers still expect a strong showing and encourage people to buy tickets ahead of time.

This year features a Star Wars zone, a whole section where fans and attendees can build their own creations called “The Building Zone.” Local LEGO artisans will also be in attendance, including some special guests:

Special guests:

Lia Chan of Dallas, Texas, who will be featuring her Air & Space Gallery with new builds just for 2023. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will display over 30 of his select LEGO displays and he will be present at the event all weekend.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 30 LEGO creations. Attendees are encouraged to take photos and ask the artists questions.An ancient city, built brick by brick

“After visitors see all the amazing LEGO® creations on display we hope attendees will be inspired to go home and create their own masterpiece,” said Angela Beights event organizer in a statement.