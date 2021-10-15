Brave Spaces Summit to address the root causes of hatred and steps to end it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing about an end to hatred in our community is the focus of a free virtual summit coming up on Sunday, October 17.

Braves Spaces 2021: Rochester’s 2nd Annual Summit to End Hate will be held virtually this Sunday from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Karen Elam, the Director of the Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, discussed the event and what participants will experience Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“The purpose is for participants to have an opportunity to hear from speakers and participate in panels and workshops to gain the tools and information that they need to speak out against hate and bridge divides into their workplaces, schools, and communities,” Elam said. “We know, unfortunately, that displays of hate continue to rise against minority communities and so this is an opportunity for us to bring people together for some education, some dialogue, and walking away with some concrete tools.”

This year’s summit will feature a prominent keynote speaker.

“Our keynote speaker is JuJu Chang,” said Elam. “She is a nationally known journalist, Asian-American, and Jewish-American. She most recently covered the unfortunate attacks against Asian women at the spas in Atlanta. She did a piece about stopping hate against the Asian-American community. She has also, as a Jewish-American, spoken out and used her platform to talk about attacks against members of that community. So she’ll open us up and we’ll have her speak and a Q&A.”

“From there people will be able to choose from a couple of different panels that they can attend. One of those is with our local folks, so people in the workplace who are talking about their efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion — what’s working, what’s challenging. We also have three Monroe County superintendents talking about the new anti-racism curriculum that’s being rolled out this year. And then after that, there’s a workshop on implicit bias. There’s going to be a youth panel. And then our closing speaker is Chris Mosier. He is a transgender athlete and the first to participate in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the gender in which they identify.”

Elam hopes attendees will come away feeling empowered to help bring about an end to hatred.

“The theme of the summit is hate will not divide us and what I would like people to come away with is really examining what it is that’s creating the division, what is creating the hate, and then what is it that we can do individually and societally to get at those issues to really create a new environment that is celebrating each other as opposed to really tearing us apart.”

While the summit is free, you must register. Go to bravespaces2021.convene.com.