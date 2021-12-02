‘Brainery Bazaar’ at Rochester Brainery continues; goes every Saturday through December 18th

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Brainery, now a stone’s throw from being a decade in business, is known as a centerpiece location for all things local business, artisans vendors, and classes.

Founder and owner Danielle Raymo puts her marketing experience to good use, by supporting local businesses.

“When you’re supporting local artists, you’re keeping your money in the community,” Raymo said. “Whether it’s their full time gig, or their part time gig, you’re supporting their love of what they do.”

She says now is as good as any to do your holiday shopping, given all of the delays and shortages.

This upcoming Brainery Bazaar is December 4th, from 10am-4pm, at their location behind Three Heads Brewing in Rochester. Thankfully for Brainery lovers, there will also be two more following this Saturday’s, at the same time.

Each week features a different set of vendors. Admittance is free, but masking is required. Coffee and goodies will be provided by Biscotti Brewers.

Photos provided by Nina Piccini Photography

December 4th

  • Earthbound Art
  • Lanni Made
  • Rea Designs
  • Dorofy Ink
  • Goat Isle Soap
  • Biscotti Brewers
  • Light My Candle Co.
  • A Little off Balance
  • Deaney Weeney Blooms
  • Honey Side Up
  • Stick N Poke Florist
  • The House Of Roushey

December 11th

  • Madison Sophia Jewelry
  • Mona Moon Naturals
  • Allie Push Arts
  • Resonating Designs
  • LaCott Fine Art
  • Creative Gardens
  • Ash + Willow Co.
  • Jeff’s Clocks
  • Sugarfoot Apparel
  • Anna Parade
  • Biscotti Brewers
  • 12WildflowerLane

December 18th

Rebecca Wind Pottery
sobo
HaleyDWD
Alyssa DeWitt
earthfriendl.e
Moon Salt
Cory O’Rourke Studio
May and Birch
Biscotti Brewers
Loudee’s Jewelry
Rosy Candle Co.
Honey Side Up
Allie Push Arts

